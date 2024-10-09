Naga Chaitanya's twitter account hacked?

Concerns are growing that Naga Chaitanya's Twitter account may have been compromised. The actor's account has been posting unusual updates, sparking worries among fans.

A recent tweet from Chaitanya's account claimed he bought 100 Bit Coins for $50 in 2013, which are now worth $6 million. The tweet asked followers to vote on whether he should give away the coins or keep them. Many fans have already responded with their votes.

A recent tweet claimed Chaitanya purchased 100 Bit Coins in 2013 for a stea, now worth millions. However, experts point out that hackers typically post similar messages after gaining access to celebrity accounts, raising doubts about the authenticity of Chaitanya's tweet.

Chaitanya's Twitter account, with 2.6 million followers, has been active since 2017. The actor is currently filming "Thandel" alongside Sai Pallavi.

