Aamir Khan takes Amitabh Bachchan back to his Kolkata days

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan took Amitabh Bachchan when he asked him what the Bollywood’s megastar would do post work in Kolkata.

Aamir will be seen as a guest on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed the 59-year-old star questioning the cine icon.

“Mere paas ek super duper sawal hai. Kolkata main aap shaam ko kya karte the. Kaam ka jo waqt hai khatam hone ke baad,” Aamir was heard asking Amitabh in the promo.

A stunned Big B, was seen answering: “Haan.. Haan.. Han..”

To which, Aamir said: “Humne suna hai aap kaafi clubs main ghoomte the,” which leaves Amitabh tongue tied.

Amitabh, who will soon turn 82, has shared an interesting anecdote around his film ‘Sharaabi’ on October 8.

The senior actor made the revelation during the latest episode of his quiz based reality show, as he welcomed contestant Dinesh Kumar, from Aligarh to the hot seat.

As the game unfolded, Big B posed a question related to the 1984 classic ‘Sharaabi’, which led to a fascinating behind-the-scenes story.

The veteran actor said, “We were travelling to the West Indies from New York, with Kalyanji-Anandji’s orchestra, and Prakash Mehra was with us. During the flight, Prakash Ji brought up the idea for Sharaabi.”

“He outlined the entire story while we were in mid-air and asked for my thoughts. I simply said, ‘Okay, let’s think about it’. When we returned, he had already written the script. However, the dialogues were incredibly long—some spanning 2-3 pages”.

The contestant asked more questions, Big B, in his signature style, said, “Nahi, nahi, suniye toh... Abhi kahani khatam nahi hui (hold on, the story is not yet finished)”.

He then recollected telling director Prakash Mehra, “You made me an alcoholic for the whole movie, and it takes time for an alcoholic to speak. If I were to deliver these 4-page dialogues, the film would span multiple hours. Please shorten them”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

