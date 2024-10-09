UN Security Council condemns terror attack in Pakistan's Karachi

United Nations, Oct 9 (IANS) The UN Security Council issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese and several Pakistani nationals, along with injuries to additional Chinese and Pakistani nationals.

The members of the Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan," the statement said.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of China and Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured, it added.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the governments of China and Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement said, stressing the need for all states to combat by all means, by the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

