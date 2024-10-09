IANS World Exclusive: Former US NSA hails 'strong leader' PM Modi, calls India-US relationship 'defining event' of 21st century

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "strong leader", John Bolton, the US National Security Adviser (NSA) to former President Donald Trump from 2018-2019 and a former US Ambassador to the United Nation, believes that the India-US relationship could be the "defining event" of the 21st century as India continues its rise as a major global power.

Speaking exclusively to the IANS on Wednesday ahead of the crucial US Presidential elections next month, Bolton reflected on PM Modi's leadership, the significant role being played by India to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine and Indian PM's camaraderie with Trump.

"I think India obviously is continuing to rise. It now has the largest population in the world and, as tensions grow with China, opportunities for foreign investment, establishment of supply chain in India as an alternative to China makes a lot of sense from the US point of view. The widespread knowledge of English makes India a very attractive place. We've even seen the Biden administration looking for ways to have closer linkages between India, the Middle East and Europe, which I think would also benefit world trade generally. So I think there's a very positive future ahead," said Bolton.

As several world leaders continue to hail India's rising global stature and the strength of its growing economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, New Delhi has also been working hard on exploring pathways to a negotiated settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict while maintaining a consistent position and advocating for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Well, I think (Narendra) Modi is a strong leader and it raises the prospect that, if we work through groups like the QUAD with Japan, Australia, India and the United States, there's a lot we can do together. I don't know how much success he will have as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. This is, very, very intense war for the Ukrainians. It's an existential question on the future of their country. And, they believe, correctly, in my view, that, first in 2014 and then in 2022, they were the subject of unprovoked aggression by the Russians that's why NATO is assisting Ukraine the way we are. But if, if there's a contribution to be made and it's acceptable both to Russia and Ukraine for, for Modi in a personal capacity or official capacity, to try and resolve the conflict, I don't think anyone in the United States would oppose that," Bolton told IANS.

Even though the much-anticipated meeting between PM Modi and the Republican presidential candidate could not take place during his packed visit to the United States last month, both PM Modi and Trump continue to develop strong personal ties with the former US President calling the Indian PM a "fantastic man" during an election event in Michigan on September 19.

Bolton, who personally witnessed the growing friendship between the two leaders during his stint as the NSA, it eventually augurs well for both countries, especially if Trump triumphs in the upcoming US Presidential elections, next month.

"I think the US-India relationship could well be the defining event of the 21st century. How we work together, how we deal with the threat posed by China and other complicated problems in the world, could well be the most important foreign policy priority for both countries. I do think Trump and Modi have a good personal relationship and, in Trump's view, he thinks if he has a good personal relationship with the leader of another country, then the two countries have good relations. That's an oversimplification. But it's certainly, particularly with friendly countries, if the two leaders have a good relationship that can help overcome, you know, problems that develop," said Bolton who served as Assistant to the US President and National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019.

The 75-year-old, who served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006, also slammed certain agencies peddling a motivated narrative about India, questioning India's diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos.

"Well, you know, India has, I think, one of the largest Muslim populations of any country in the world. And, the success of Indian democracy since the partition in 1947 has been based on mutual respect among widely varying kinds of faiths and populations and also one of the reasons why India has become a great nation. So I think it's important that it continues. And, I don't see any reason to think it won't under Prime Minister Modi or anybody else," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.