'Gadar 2' actor Utkarsh Sharma celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness month

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Utkarsh Sharma, known for his role as Sunny Deol's son in the blockbuster 'Gadar' franchise, shared a touching experience on social media to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness month.

He hosted a group of wonderful kids at his office and posted joyful pictures of their time together. In his post, he wrote, “October is Down Syndrome Month!”

He expressed, “It was a privilege to host these kids at my office. Thank you, Mansha Foundation, for giving me this opportunity to help raise awareness about the challenges they face daily and also celebrate their unique talents.”

“I spoke to each one’s parents and was humbled by their efforts. I salute them. They are the real heroes.”

“Guys, together, we need to make the world a more inclusive place for these kids. And I hope we can create and push our governments to create better healthcare, educational, and professional opportunities for them, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he further added.

He noted, “These kids are artists, singers, models, entrepreneurs, and even sportsmen. And they are ultimately the future of our nation. If we make sure they are treated well, they will surely make our nation proud through their incredible talents.”

He promoted enhanced healthcare, education, and job opportunities for children with Down syndrome and encouraged everyone to support inclusivity.

Talking about his upcoming project, Utkarsh Sharma is working on a movie called "Vanvaas." Featuring Anil Sharma directing and Nana Patekar playing with Utkarsh, "Vanvaas" focuses on the relationship between a father and son. The movie is described as an emotional journey that will focus on their relationship's ups and downs. With its emotional themes, it aims to attract and inspire viewers while providing an emotional experience for all.

