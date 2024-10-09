Prabhas Visits Rajendra Prasad, Condoles Him on His Daughter's Death

Prabhas Condoles with Rajendra Prasad on Daughter's Passing

Hyderabad, Telangana - In a heartfelt gesture, Tollywood superstar Prabhas extended his condolences to veteran actor Rajendra Prasad on the untimely demise of his daughter.

A Sorrowful Loss

Rajendra Prasad's daughter passed away recently, leaving the film fraternity and fans in shock. The veteran actor, known for his iconic roles in Telugu cinema, was deeply saddened by the loss.

Prabhas Offers Support

Prabhas, who has worked with Rajendra Prasad in the past, visited the grieving family to offer his condolences. The Rebel star spent time with Rajendra Prasad, sharing words of comfort and support during this difficult time.

Prabhas's Gesture

Prabhas's visit underscores the strong bonds within the Telugu film community. His gesture demonstrates the respect and empathy that defines Tollywood's camaraderie.

#prabhas expressed his condolence to #RajendraPrasad garu for the loss of his daughter pic.twitter.com/fVHoXQbTKG — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) October 9, 2024

