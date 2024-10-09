Two Independents extend support to BJP in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) As the BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time, Independent MLAs Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon have extended their support to the party.

Defying all exit polls, the BJP crossed the majority mark in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday by winning 48 seats, a significant rise from the 40 seats secured in 2019 in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, secured 37 seats, while Independents won three.

Devender Kadyan, Independent MLA from Ganaur, defeated Congress candidate Kuldip Sharma with a margin of over 35,000 votes. Notably, Kadyan was previously a part of the BJP but was expelled shortly before the Assembly elections after he filed his nomination as an Independent.

While announcing his support for the BJP, Kadyan emphasised that aligning with the BJP was crucial for the development of his region.

"The public has shown their belief in us, and we can only fulfil their needs by aligning with the party that is forming the government. This is why I have decided to extend my support to the BJP," Kadyan told IANS.

He also praised the BJP for opposing dynastic politics and offering opportunities based on merit.

"The BJP does not support dynastic politics. The party gives opportunities to people who deserve it," he added.

Kadyan also criticised Congress for its defeat in Haryana, attributing it to unfulfilled promises.

"One of the reasons for Congress' defeat in Haryana was the false promises the party made. During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress promised to give money to women in Uttar Pradesh, but now the public has seen through this and dismissed the party," he said.

Similarly, Rajesh Joon, an Independent MLA from Bahadurgarh, extended his support to the BJP, citing the need for better development in his region.

"I am extending my support to the BJP in the hope that the development work the party carries out across the state will also be carried out in my region at the same pace," Joon told IANS.

When asked if he would consider joining the BJP, Joon said, "If the party brings development to my region, I have no issue in becoming a member."

Joon also pointed to internal conflicts within Congress as a factor in its defeat, particularly issues with ticket distribution.

"The ticket distribution at the party upset many people. It was not done properly," he said.

