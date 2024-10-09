Vishwambara Postponed: Game Changer Takes Over Sankranti!

Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film "Vishwambara" might be in for some bad news. Despite initial plans to release the film on January 10, 2025, as a Sankranti gift, it may get postponed.

Rumours suggest that Ram Charan's "Game Changer," directed by S. Shankar, might be released on December 20, causing a potential clash. Distributors in Telugu states think it's better to release "Game Changer" during Sankranti, which is making Chiranjeevi fans anxious.

With "Game Changer" potentially releasing during Sankranti, "Vishwambara" fans wonder when their film will hit theatres. Shooting and post-production are nearing completion, but the release date remains uncertain.

The filmmakers are under pressure to stick to the original plan, but the changing landscape might force a delay. Chiranjeevi fans are eagerly waiting for "Vishwambara" and are disappointed by this news.

