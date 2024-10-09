Poonam Kaur's shocking comments on Telugu director!

The Telugu film industry is shocked and alarmed after the bold tweets posted by actress Poonam Kaur. She accused one of India's top directors of impregnating a 20-year-old woman, shattering all her aspirations and ending her career.

Poonam's third director comes after the earlier tweet that targeted Trivikram. She had filed a complaint against him with the Movie Artists Association (MAA) and then said it was ignored.

Also read: Tirumala Brahmotsavam 2024: Srivari Pournami Garuda Seva, See Pics

Her last tweet points toward the controversy actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan was part of. Her bold step has ignited a necessary debate over power play and sexual harassment in the industry.

clarification -

it’s not the actor turned politician who impregnated n aborted the girl which ended her career - it’s the director who did it -maa involvement helped the half punjabi actor , I and actor/politician were pulled unnecessarily due political desperation #punjabigirl. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 9, 2024

Also read: Jani Master's Arrest Results in Sathish Krishnan's Solo Win