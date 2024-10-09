Jani Master's Arrest Results in Sathish Krishnan's Solo Win

National Film Award for Best Choreography Conferred Upon Sathish Krishnan Amidst Jani Master's Suspension

In a significant development, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's National Film Awards Cell has suspended the Best Choreography award initially conferred upon Jani Master (Shaik Jani Basha) due to grave allegations of sexual assault under the POCSO Act. Consequently, Sathish Krishnan has emerged as the sole recipient of the prestigious National Award for Best Choreography.

The decision to suspend Jani Master's award and withdraw his invitation to the 70th National Film Awards ceremony was made in light of the serious nature of the allegations and the ongoing legal proceedings. The National Film Awards Cell clarified that the invitation had been extended before the allegations came to light.

At the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held today at Vigyan Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu honored the winners for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The highlights of the ceremony included the presentation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, recognizing his illustrious career.

Other notable awardees included Rishab Shetty, who received the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara, while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress title for their roles in Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express, respectively. The Best Feature Film award went to Aattam, and Gulmohar was named Best Hindi Film.

President Murmu celebrated the diversity and excellence of Indian cinema, acknowledging the achievements of filmmakers and artists across multiple languages and regions.

This decision underscores the commitment to upholding the integrity and values of the National Film Awards, ensuring that recipients reflect the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

