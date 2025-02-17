Sai Pallavi’s National Award Dream: The Wish of Thandel, Amaran Actress

Sai Pallavi, known for her impeccable acting skills and natural beauty, is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Thandel. Recently, the actress opened up about her long-standing dream of winning a National Award, a goal deeply connected to a special saree gifted by her grandmother.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the Amaran star shared a heartfelt story about the sentimental value of this saree. When she was 21, her grandmother gifted her a saree, hoping she would wear it on her wedding day. At the time, Sai Pallavi had not yet entered the film industry, but the thought of wearing the saree for a significant occasion stayed with her. As her career flourished, particularly after the success of Premam, she envisioned wearing the saree at the National Award ceremony, believing she would one day achieve this prestigious honor.

The actress admitted that this dream continues to weigh on her until the day she finally wears the saree. She emphasized that while winning an award is important, it is the emotional connection to her grandmother and the memories tied to the saree that make the moment truly special.

"As I was nearing 23-24, I did Premam. I thought I would win a big award someday, and at that time, the National Award was the biggest. I thought I would wear the saree then. Whether I win or not, the pressure is there until I wear that saree," she revealed.

Last year, many of Sai Pallavi's fans were disappointed when she missed out on the National Award for her performance in Gargi, which went to actress Nithya Menen. Many believed her portrayal in the film deserved recognition.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Ek Din, where she will star alongside Junaid Khan. Additionally, she is set to play the iconic role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

With her dedication and talent, fans eagerly await the day Sai Pallavi fulfills her cherished dream of winning a National Award and finally dons the special saree.