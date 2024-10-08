Cancel My Interim Bail: Jani Master Appeals to Court

Tollywood's controversial Choreographer Jani Master, who is currently being held as a remand prisoner in Chanchalguda Central Jail following sexual assault allegations, had recently petitioned the Ranga Reddy District POCSO Court (9th Additional District Court) seeking interim bail from October 6 to 10. He had cited his need to travel to Delhi to receive an award for Best Choreographer.

After hearing arguments, the court granted Jani Master interim bail from October 6 to 9 last Thursday. However, after learning that the award he was set to receive had been canceled, Jani Master submitted a memo to the court stating that he would not be utilizing the interim bail granted to him. Meanwhile, his regular bail petition has been postponed to Wednesday for further hearing.

