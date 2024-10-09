Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan: Poor Opening in Telugu States

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' Faces Disappointing Advance Bookings in Telugu States

Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, 'Vettaiyan', is set to release worldwide on October 10. Despite its massive buzz, the film's advance bookings in Telugu states have been underwhelming. The movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel, marks Rajinikanth's 170th film and features Manju Warrier as the female lead.

Analysts point to several reasons for the lukewarm response. Firstly, the film's Tamil title, 'Vettaiyan', was retained for the Telugu version, which may have alienated some viewers. Additionally, the ongoing success of Devera in some centers has led to theater owners prioritizing the existing film over Vettaiyan. Many viewers also seem to be adopting a cautious approach, choosing to wait for reviews before deciding to watch the film.

"The title retention might have contributed to the lukewarm response," said film critic, Sridhar. "Telugu audiences often prefer titles that resonate with their cultural context."

Industry experts express concern over the film's prospects in Telugu states, given its high production costs and expectations. Producer Lyca Productions had pinned high hopes on the film's pan-India appeal.

"Vettaiyan's slow start in Telugu states is a concern, but we're optimistic about its potential," said a Lyca Productions spokesperson. "Rajinikanth's fan base and the film's promising trailer will attract audiences."

The real test begins on October 10, when 'Vettaiyan' hits theaters worldwide. Will the film overcome its initial hurdles and emerge victorious? Only time will tell.

