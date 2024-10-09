Manikanta's Family Opens Up About His Controversial Bigg Boss Stint

The ongoing season 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu has been making headlines, and one contestant who has been grabbing attention is Manikanta. While some praise his straightforward nature, others criticize his behavior as insensitive. In a recent interview, Manikanta's wife, and sister shed light on the controversies surrounding him.

"He's Always Been Self-Centered"

Manikanta's sister revealed that he has always been focused on his own problems, ignoring others' feelings. "From childhood, he's been like that. He thinks only about himself and doesn't care about others' issues." She added that the family has faced numerous challenges due to his behavior.

Family Tensions and Personal Struggles

Manikanta's past revelations about his troubled childhood, including his father's demise and his mother's remarriage, had garnered sympathy. However, his sister disclosed that his mother's dismiss and subsequent divorce with wife had a profound impact on him.

Recent Engagement and Family Drama

kavya shared that her recent engagement was met with resistance from her family, citing concerns about her background. "They questioned why we chose her despite knowing about her family issues." However, her to be mother - in - law stood by her , acknowledging her past struggles.

Support and Criticism

Manikanta's family acknowledges that his blunt nature has sparked controversy, but they believe he's genuine. "We've faced many challenges because of him, but we want him to win." His sister emphasized that despite his flaws, Manikanta deserves support.

The Real Manikanta

Beyond the Bigg Boss persona, Manikanta's family portrays him as a complex individual, struggling to cope with personal demons. As the show unfolds, viewers will continue to witness the multifaceted Manikanta, sparking debates about his intentions and behavior.