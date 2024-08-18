KTR writes letter to Kharge over farm loan waiver beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Claiming Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has cheated the farmers of Telangana, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, wrote a letter to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

In his letter, KTR alleged the Congress government widely advertised the farm loan waiver programme, however, lakhs of farmers are still waiting for the waiver. He said the ruling party had promised to waive Rs. 2 lakh loan in one go for farmers as part of its Warangal Declaration during the Assembly poll campaign but the chief minister divided the loan waiver into three installments.

He also claimed that the state government announced that the farm loan waiver achieved 100 percent success rate while it failed to provide benefits to less than 40 percent of the beneficiaries.

KTR contested the claims of Revanth Reddy government saying during BRS government, Rs 17,000 crore was spent solely on waiving off farmers’ loans of 36 lakh farmers while Congress government’s expenditure on farm loan waiver scheme for just 22 lakh farmers was Rs. 17,900 crore.

The BRS leader further said that there are 47 lakh beneficiaries for the farm loan waiver scheme and the state government was expected to spend Rs 49,500 crore in total. He added that over 1.20 lakh complaints were received on the BRS helpline set up for the farmers within a week and demanded the state government to fulfill its promise to cover all the beneficiaries under the farm loan waiver scheme.