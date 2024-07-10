Sundeep Kishan’s Restaurant Gets Notices for Poor Food Safety

Secunderabad: For the last few months, the Telangana food safety authorities are conducting inspections at various food eateries and restaurants in Hyderabad. During their searches, the inspectors from the Commissionerate of Food Safety found serious lapses in food safety standards being maintained by these restaurants. The lapses include using expired or stale items to lack of hygiene in the kitchens.

Recently, the Telangana Commissionerate of Food Safety authorities inspected Vivaha Bhojanambu restaurant owned by Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan. The actor owns a chain of traditional Telugu restaurants offering authentic Telugu cuisine.

During their inspection, the authorities found several food safety violations at the Secunderabad branch of Vivaha Bhojanambu

The findings revealed that the restaurant management failed to produce medical fitness certificate for food handlers, Chittimutyalu Rice (25kg) had passed the Best Before date (2022), 500 gm of Coconut Grates found with synthetic food colours, water stagnation observed in the drains inside kitchen premises and water analysis report for the bubble water used as ingredient in food preparation and served to customers was not available.

The inspectors added that the FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises, the food handlers were found wearing hairnets and uniforms and the restaurant was found getting the pest control done regularly to maintain the hygienic conditions.

