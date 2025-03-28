OTT Releases to Watch this Weekend: Mazaka, Sabdham, UI, and More!

The weekend is almost here, and it's time to curate some of the best movies that were released on multiple OTT platforms for you to add to your binge-watching list for the next two days. Several movies have hit theaters before we shift our focus to streaming releases. L2: Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Mad Square, and Robinhood are among the films that are continuing to draw audiences to the theaters.

Coming to OTT, here are a few of the movies that warrant your attention if your plan is to sit and relax in a couple of days.

Mazaka, Zee 5

Sundeep Kishan, the Tollywood actor who has consistently explored unconventional roles, resolved to portray a conventional Telugu hero for the first time. He collaborated with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina to produce a family-friendly film. However, the movie did not succeed in drawing the intended audience to the theaters. After the theatrical window, Mazaka will be released on the streaming platform Zee 5 starting tonight.

We will see if the movie receives more praise during its OTT run.

Sabdham - Amazon Prime Video

South Indian actor Aadhi Pinisetty has made a name for himself in both Tamil and Telugu movies with diversified roles. After reuniting with his "Eeram" director after a 15-year hiatus, Aadhi produced a horror thriller, which ultimately performed mediocrely at the Tamil Nadu box office. However, the sound design and production quality received rave praise from the audiences.

The movie will stream on Prime Video from March 28th.

UI - Zee 5

According to reports, Zee 5, a popular OTT platform, will begin streaming this Kannada film from actor Upendra this weekend. An official announcement is yet to be made, but speculations are rife that March 30th will be the exact release date of this quirky film from the legendary actor.

Anpodu Kanmani

This is the sole Malayalam film available for streaming on Over-The-Top platforms this week. This small movie named Anpodu Kanmani has an endearing storyline about a couple living in a small village in Kerala who try to become parents for the first time. What follows shapes the remainder of the story. Anpodu Kanmani is a simple movie that closely resembles the strengths of Malayalam cinema.

You can find the movie on Prime Video.