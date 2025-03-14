Adulterated Milk Use in Hyderabad Restaurants: Officials Crackdown during Festive Season

Following directives from the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), authorities in Hyderabad have intensified surveillance on dairies to combat the use of Dairy Analogues.

The FSSAI defines Dairy Analogues as products in which milk components are partially or entirely replaced by non-milk ingredients. These products resemble milk or milk-based items in appearance, texture, and functionality but are not considered milk, milk products, or composite milk products.

A product is classified as an Analogue when standardized milk products are altered by replacing major milk constituents, such as milk fat or milk protein, with vegetable oil, fat, or protein.

In its recent directive, the FSSAI instructed all States and Union Territories to increase vigilance over the use of Dairy Analogues throughout the festive season in March. This initiative aims to prevent adulteration and mislabeling during a period of high demand.

In recent months, numerous hygiene violations have been observed at restaurants and eateries across the city. Several incidents of food outlets using analogue paneer instead of dairy-based paneer have also come to light, prompting officials to enhance vigilance.

Is Analogue Paneer harmful?

Analogue paneer, made from components such as vegetable oil, starch, and milk solids can feel rubbery or greasy. In contrast, regular paneer, which is made from milk and curdled using an acidic component, has a distinct milky aroma and a creamy texture.

While it is difficult to differentiate between analogue paneer and regular paneer just by looking at them, the former can have adverse effects on health. It is low in nutritional value, high in trans fats, and can cause digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea, as well as allergic reactions. Additionally, it may increase the risk of heart disease.

According to a study by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, all plant-based dairy analogues are very low in protein, except for soy beverages. Additionally, the quality of protein in these plant-based beverages is inferior compared to milk, which contains eight times more protein than beverages made from rice, coconut, flax seeds, or almonds.