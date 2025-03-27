Mazaka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Movie Online?

With an intention to reintroduce the fun factor again in Telugu cinema, director Trinadh Rao Nakkina made a family entertainer with Sundeep Kishan titled Mazaka. The movie was written by Prasanna Kumar, and it also starred Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, and Anshu Ambani, besides Sundeep.

Even though the promos released prior to the film were funny and hilarious, the movie failed to reach the expectations of the audiences in any way and ended up being an average movie at the box office.

Sundeep Kishan was hoping to have a big break with this film. But that didn't happen, as regular commercial movies are not being lapped up by the Telugu audience anymore. The style of comedy that used to attract audiences has now gone stale, and such narratives are being deemed 'cringe.'

However, Mazaka might be loved by audiences in its OTT release as people can sit together as a family and catch the same. The film is all set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Zee 5 on 28th March. Of late, Zee 5 has been on a roll by bagging good Telugu movies that will appeal to people across ages.

After Sankrantiki Vastunnam, Zee 5 has acquired the streaming rights of the movie Mazaka and it will premiere tonight on the OTT platform at 12:00 AM.