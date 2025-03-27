Salman Khan reacts to distress caused by heavy security deployment

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’, has reacted to the distress caused by heavy security that he moves around with.

The actor has been on the radar of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who wants to avenge the alleged hunting of the black buck by the superstar in the 1990s.

Ahead of the release of ‘Sikandar’, Salman spoke with the media at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, and agreed that on some days moving with security does become a problem for him.

The actor also said that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety.

The actor told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.

Bishnoi, who gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly given threats to Salman for his alleged involvement in the black buck hunting case during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’.

Last year, two men on a bike fired multiple shots outside the actor’s residence Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred, and the actor’s alleged involvement has enraged the gangster, who has revenge on his mind.

Last year, in October, The NCP (Ajit Pawar) politician Baba Siddique, who was Salman’s dear friend, was gunned down by three assailants near his house in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. After the incident, Salman’s security was beefed up, and the balcony of his house has also been covered with bullet-proof glass.

