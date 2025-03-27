Nimrat Kaur celebrates World Theatre Day by sharing moments of her learnings and failures

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day, actress Nimrat Kaur took a nostalgic walk down memory lane, sharing key moments from her journey in theatre.

Celebrating the art form that shaped her as a performer, she opened up about the lessons she learned and the challenges she faced along the way. With heartfelt reflections, she highlighted the importance of theatre in her life. On Thursday, the ‘Airlift’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from her theatre performances.

For the caption, Nimrat wrote, “Snapshots from a time I owe everything to as an actor…timestamps of my learnings, failings and most importantly getting up to start all over again. Theatre was, is, and will always continue to be my inner compass, holy fire and my favourite playground. Where I learnt to question, create, be bold and vulnerable all at the same time. In the words of Augusto Boal “Theatre is the art of looking at ourselves.” Here’s to the magic of the stage, may it forever continue to inspire, to introspect and enchant us all. Happy World Theatre Day.”

In the photos, Kaur is seen performing in various plays, fully immersed in different characters, showcasing her passion for the stage.

Interestingly, many actors have reminisced about their fond memories of theatre on World Theatre Day, sharing how the stage shaped their artistic journeys. One such actor is Pallavi Joshi, who expressed her deep-rooted love for theatre and its profound influence on her craft.

She recalled her memories and said that in Maharashtra, theatre has survived because it’s easy on the pocket to buy tickets.

Pallavi told IANS, “The whole mathematics of theatre is very different. Theatre has survived in Maharashtra because it’s easy on the pocket to buy tickets. When the ticket prices are low, the collection is lower, which means the share of actors’ money and the margin of producers profit is also on the lower side. It is a sad state of affairs.

She also expressed that theatre is home to countless exceptionally talented actors who, unfortunately, remain vastly underpaid. “Their value addition to any play is invaluable. Yet it seldom translates in their paycheck. The bigger stars still manage to make some money, but the rest of them still need to depend on a regular job to get by, and treat theatre as a hobby.”

For the unversed, World Theatre Day was established in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to celebrate the art of theatre.

