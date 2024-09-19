Acre in Telangana Equal to 100 Acres in AP: Revanth Reddy

Since the start of the NDA government in Telangana, numerous discussions and issues have arisen over the differences in the real estate boom between the two Telugu states. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy recently made shocking remarks about how Telangana's real estate value is higher than AP's.

"Back in the day, there was a conception that selling 1 acre of land in Krishna and Guntur districts would generate enough money to buy 10 acres of land in Telangana. But things have changed drastically now. Selling one acre in Telangana can get you enough money to buy 100 acres in Krishna and Guntur," said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth's remark was evident in his use of relevant theories as support. He said Telangana's global reputation has been dramatically enhanced by the IT revolution in Hyderabad and the city's IT outsourcing, which is comparable to that of Silicon Valley.

However, after the establishment of the NDA group in AP, Amaravati's real estate market has reportedly experienced a significant surge. In recent weeks, the cost of commercial real estate and related businesses in the capital region has increased.

