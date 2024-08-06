Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Javelin Final: Know When and Where to Watch

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Javelin Throw Final: Reigning Olympic champion and India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra entered the javelin final with a mega throw of 89.34m in the Paris Olympics here at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Neeraj achieved his personal best throw to qualify for the final. He won the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 87.58m. He became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the track and field event.

The 26-year-old said all the throwers who have qualified with the automatic qualification mark of 84m will be tough competition in the final. However, he emphasised that he had saved his best for the medal event.

Neeraj will be competing with other finalists athletes Nadeem Arshas (Pakistan), Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia), Julian Weber (Germany) and Anderson Peters (Grenada) in the javelin final on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Olympics javelin throw final?

Neeraj Chopra will begin his play in the javelin final at 11.55 pm on Thursday.

The javelin final event will be live telecast on Sports18 in India minutes before the midnight

You can also watch the final round on JioCinema app and website

