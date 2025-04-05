IPL 2025: Pant, Digvesh penalised after LSG’s tense win over MI

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and young spinner Digvesh Singh were both penalised for separate breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct after a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians on Friday night, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during Match 16, marking LSG’s first such offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The regulation mandates teams to complete their overs within the stipulated time frame, and Pant, as captain, was held responsible for the lapse.

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday," read the IPL statement.

Meanwhile, Digvesh Singh – the 23-year-old fast bowler who has impressed with his fiery spells this season – faced a heftier individual punishment. Singh was fined 50 percent of his match fees after committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.

The breach, reportedly for using inappropriate language following a wicket, was his second of the season. Having already earned one demerit point during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 1, Singh now has a total of three demerit points to his name.

As per the IPL’s disciplinary protocol, Level 1 breaches fall under the Match Referee’s jurisdiction, whose decision is final and binding.

Despite the off-field setbacks, Lucknow had plenty to celebrate on the night. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a strong batting foundation, while a spirited bowling effort ensured the Super Giants held off a late MI charge.

Defending their total under pressure, Digvesh Singh, Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan picked up a wicket apiece in the final overs, showing nerves of steel to seal LSG’s first home win of the campaign.

