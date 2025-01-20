Who is Himani Mor, Neeraj Chopra’s Wife?

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra surprised fans on January 19 by sharing his wedding photos on social media, announcing his marriage to Himani Mor. The 27-year-old javelin thrower tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, attended by close family and friends.

Neeraj shared the joyful news through a heartfelt post, writing, "Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after."

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani Mor, Neeraj Chopra’s wife, is a tennis player with an impressive educational and professional background. She is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Sports Management and Administration from McCormack Isenberg School of Management. Himani also works as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, managing the women’s tennis team, where she oversees training, scheduling, recruitment, and budgets.

A native of Larsauli, Sonipat, Himani completed her schooling at Little Angels School, Sonipat, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, Delhi. She later moved to the U.S. to further her education at Southeastern Louisiana University. Himani's career highlights include a national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles, according to the All India Tennis Association (AITA). She also served as a part-time volunteer assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University.

Neeraj Chopra's Achievements

Neeraj Chopra made history in 2021 by becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in a track and field event at the Olympics. His remarkable achievement brought him global recognition. He followed this up with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, further solidifying his status as one of India’s top athletes.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra Ties the Knot with Himani: Exclusive Wedding Photos