Villain Vijay Rangaraju alias Raj Kumar Dies in Chennai

Tollywood's well-known actor, on-screen villain Vijay Rangaraju, also known as Raj Kumar, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Chennai.

Recent Health Struggles

A week ago, Vijay Rangaraju sustained injuries during a film shoot in Hyderabad. He subsequently traveled to Chennai for treatment, where he breathed his last.

Family and Career Highlights

Vijay Rangaraju is survived by his two daughters.

Known for his roles as a villain and in supporting characters, he made a mark in Telugu cinema.

He debuted in the Telugu film industry with the 1994 movie Bhairava Dweepam.

His performance in Yagnam brought him significant recognition, where he played the antagonist opposite Gopichand, who starred as the hero.

Work Beyond Telugu Cinema

Apart from Telugu films, he also acted in Tamil and Malayalam movies.

Beyond acting, Vijay Rangaraju was actively involved in weightlifting and bodybuilding, showcasing his diverse talents.

The film fraternity mourns the loss of a versatile actor who left a lasting impression on South Indian cinema.