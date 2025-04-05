Usman Khan bats as concussion substitute for injured Imam-ul-Haq in third ODI against NZ

Mount Maunganui, April 5 (IANS) Pakistan’s explosive batter Usman Khan was allowed to take the field and bat despite not being included in the original playing XI for the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The decision came after opener Imam-ul-Haq suffered a serious injury early in Pakistan’s innings.

Imam, who had returned to the side replacing Usman for the match, was struck on the jaw by the ball while completing a single. The blow was severe enough to warrant immediate medical attention, and the southpaw had to be stretchered off the field. Following a medical assessment, the team management confirmed that Imam had sustained a concussion and would play no further part in the game.

As per ICC regulations, a team is allowed to bring in a like-for-like concussion substitute in such scenarios. Pakistan named Usman Khan as Imam’s replacement - a move well within the framework of the rules.

"Usman Khan has been named the concussion substitute for Imam-ul-Haq, who sustained an injury after being struck on the jaw by the ball," the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed in a social media post.

Usman, who had impressed with a quick cameo in the series opener before missing the second game due to a hamstring concern, returned to the field but failed to make a major impact. He was dismissed for just 12 runs by New Zealand pacer Mohammad Abbas.

This incident marks the second consecutive ODI in which a Pakistani player has suffered a concussion. In the previous match, Naseem Shah had replaced Haris Rauf, who was hit on the helmet while batting.

