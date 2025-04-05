Malaysian PM tells Ilaiyaraaja: May the concert here be another historic moment in your artistic journey

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Welcoming one of India’s greatest music directors, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, to Malaysia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has wished the iconic music director that his concert, which is scheduled to be held in the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalal, be another historic moment in his artistic journey.

Taking to his timeline on the social media platform X, the Malaysian Prime Minister wrote, “I was greatly delighted to welcome the Indian music legend, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, to my office today. We discussed the need to further strengthen the diplomatic ties in arts and culture between Malaysia and India.

“We also reminisced about old stories related to the Indian film and music industries that have greatly impacted fans in Malaysia. I also informed him that Malaysia will continue to appreciate and promote the arts and culture that symbolize the diversity and harmony we have celebrated together all this while.”

The Malaysian Prime Minister said that he took the opportunity to wish Ilaiyaraaja great success for his concert in Bukit Jalil.

“May it become yet another historic moment in his artistic journey,” he ended the note.

Responding the Malaysian Prime Minister’s warm welcome and greeting, Ilaiyaraaja replied saying, “Thank you for the warm courtesy and gracious greetings, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Your kind words are deeply appreciated.”

While the legendary music director’s immensely popular film songs will be played at the concert on Saturday, it is not clear if a portion of the music director’s Western classical symphony called Valiant too will be presented at the event.

It may be recalled that Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja recently became the first ever Indian to present a western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London.

Soon after returning from London after presenting his historic concert, Ilaiyaraaja had said that his symphony, called the ‘Valiant’, will be taken all over the world and that in this regard, he had already given dates for events to be held in 13 countries around the world.

