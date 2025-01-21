Yash's Toxic Sparks Controversy: Illegal Tree Cutting in Reserve Forest Lands Crew in Trouble!

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre announced on Monday that a show cause notice has been issued to officials linked to the case involving the Kannada film Toxic. Khandre assured that appropriate action would be taken following a review of their responses.

In a 2020 Interlocutory Application (IA) filed in the Supreme Court, the officials asserted that forest land held by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) no longer retained its forest status. They also sought denotification approval without securing Cabinet consent. The minister revealed that the IA's withdrawal had received ex-post facto approval in the latest Cabinet meeting. The filmmakers' replies are awaited to determine the subsequent steps.

Khandre ordered prompt action against those involved in unauthorized tree-cutting after visiting the site in October 2024. He labeled the incident a serious violation, highlighting that hundreds of trees were felled without approval. Legal action against the responsible parties is expected.

On October 29, 2024, the Toxic film crew was found felling trees in Bengaluru's Peenya Plantation 1 and 2 to set up a movie set. Canara Bank, which acquired the land from HMT, had leased it to the film crew. HMT, after facing financial losses, sold the 160-acre property to various organizations for Rs 313 crore, although the land’s current value is estimated at Rs 14,300 crore, according to court filings.

Minister Khandre stated that plans are underway to reclaim the land and develop a park similar to Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park or Lalbagh.

About the Movie 'Toxic'

Toxic is a highly anticipated film co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creation. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is subtitled “A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.”

The teaser showcases Yash in a striking white suit, fedora, and cigar, setting a bold tone for the movie. Alongside Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Toxic is scheduled for release by the end of the year.