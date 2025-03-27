Empuraan Movie Review and Rating: Mohanlal, Prithviaj Deliver Solid Action Thriller

A Grand Sequel with High Expectations

Empuraan (stylized as L2 E.M.P.U.R.A.A.N) is a 2025 Malayalam-language action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and the second chapter in a planned trilogy, the film brings back Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and international stars like Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.

Originally announced in 2019, Empuraan faced delays due to the pandemic, with its script finalized in 2022. Shot across multiple global locations, including India, the UK, the US, and the UAE, the film promises a grand visual experience. Deepak Dev’s music further elevates the narrative.

Expanding the universe of Lucifer, Empuraan blends political intrigue with high-octane action and global conspiracies. Released in IMAX and EPIQ formats, it is a first-of-its-kind cinematic feat in Malayalam cinema. The film is anticipated to be Mohanlal’s grand comeback after a string of underwhelming releases such as Monster, Aarattu, Malaikottai Vaaliban, and Barroz.

Empuraan Movie Review and Analysis

Stunning First Half, but a Weak Second Half

L2: Empuraan has stunning visuals and impactful dialogues. While the first half was widely appreciated for its engaging narrative, fans were disappointed with the second half's shift towards a more typical masala formula. The film, which starts off with an intriguing political and global conflict, loses its grip when it prioritizes over-the-top action and predictable tropes over a strong narrative.

Standout Moments and Highlights

One of the film’s standout moments is the jungle fight sequence and the highly anticipated Vaada 2.0, which had audiences erupting in applause. The high-energy execution and sheer spectacle make for a mass moment that will be remembered for years. And for those watching, staying through the end credits is highly recommended—there’s a surprise in store.

Political Intrigue and Global Conflict

Set five years after the tumultuous tenure of Kerala’s former Chief Minister Jatin Ramdas, the film navigates a new political landscape. Meanwhile, the Kabuga clan and the Shen Triad emerge as formidable threats to Khureshi Ab'raam, who now operates from afar. As corruption taints the political arena, Ab'raam is forced to re-engage in the battle for control.

Prithviraj and Murali Gopy’s Vision

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier stated that neither he nor writer Murali Gopy intended to make a simplistic sequel. The duo has stayed true to that vision, delivering a film layered with political allegory, action, and intrigue. Even beyond its high budget, extensive marketing, and star-studded cast, Empuraan stands as a testament to their commitment to intelligent storytelling. However, as the film progresses, this ambition occasionally gets lost in an overwhelming focus on spectacle rather than substance.

Visual Brilliance and High-Stakes Action

Visually, the film pushes Malayalam cinema’s boundaries. Military helicopters, dynamic chase sequences across American landscapes, and a stunning CGI-driven opening credits sequence set the tone for a larger-than-life experience. Prithviraj ensures that every frame carrying Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab'raam is steeped in gravitas, maintaining an aura of mystery and power around the character.

Mohanlal’s Screen Presence and Power-Packed Performance

Much like Lucifer, Mohanlal’s screen time is controlled, but his presence dominates. A powerful monologue delivered during the political upheaval of the IUF party echoes the intensity of the first film. Deepak Dev’s electrifying tracks, including Kadavule Pole and Empuraane, inject further adrenaline into the narrative.

Writing Strengths and Weaknesses

Murali Gopy’s screenplay is rich with biblical allusions, mirroring Lucifer’s themes of fallen angels and resurrection. However, while Lucifer carried intricate storytelling, Empuraan leans into a more direct, high-impact approach. The use of "L" motifs, while initially creative, becomes somewhat repetitive over time. The film’s over-reliance on these references and callbacks diminishes their overall impact, making it feel forced rather than organic.

Higher Stakes, but a Less Cohesive Narrative

The stakes in Empuraan are significantly higher than its predecessor. The film intertwines Khureshi Ab’raam’s global network with MI6 operations while reflecting contemporary Kerala politics. The emergence of a right-wing political force adds a layer of socio-political commentary. However, the frequent jumps between international affairs—ranging from gold and diamond smuggling to African conflicts and Chinese drug cartels—sometimes dilute the core narrative focus. This lack of cohesion makes it difficult for audiences to stay engaged with any single storyline.

A Shift in Focus: Character Depth vs. World-Building

At times, Empuraan appears more invested in world-building than character-driven storytelling. The emotional core of the film is carried by Prithviraj’s Zayed Masood rather than the returning characters from Lucifer. Nonetheless, the weight given to Masood’s tragic past ensures emotional depth amidst the spectacle. However, the sidelining of key characters from the first film, such as Indrajith Sukumaran’s Govardhan, feels like a missed opportunity.

Performances: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Shine

Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s performances have been widely highlighted, particularly in action sequences. Mohanlal commands attention in every scene, especially in a defining moment where Khureshi Ab’raam reveals his "true face to the world." Unlike in Lucifer, Stephen Nedumpally’s political facade is absent, allowing for a more unfiltered portrayal of the enigmatic character. His interactions with adversaries like Kabuga, Jatin (Tovino Thomas), and Balraj (Abhimanyu Singh) are charged with an underlying sense of menace and control.

Supporting Cast: Hits and Misses

Among the supporting cast, Manju Warrier’s Priyadarshini receives more screen time, delivering a standout performance. However, Vivek Oberoi’s Bobby, while effective, does not surpass Abhimanyu Singh’s menacing presence. Tovino Thomas as Jatin exudes the arrogance of a leader who believes he is in control, though the narrative makes it clear he is far from it.

Where the Film Falls Short

Despite its strengths, Empuraan struggles in certain areas. The pacing in the second half slows down significantly, and the reliance on familiar action set pieces makes it feel repetitive. The film also lacks the tightly woven intrigue that made Lucifer so compelling. Instead, it opts for spectacle over depth, which may disappoint those expecting a more nuanced political thriller.

Final Verdict: A Spectacular Sequel Worth Watching on Big Screen

Overall, Empuraan is an ambitious sequel that broadens the scope of the Lucifer universe. Prithviraj and Mohanlal deliver a high-stakes political thriller packed with action, intrigue, and spectacle. However, its shift towards mass-appeal elements in the second half, coupled with an overstuffed narrative, prevents it from surpassing its predecessor. While fans of the franchise and mass entertainers will find plenty to celebrate, those looking for a more gripping and layered experience may feel underwhelmed.