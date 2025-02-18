Karnataka Stops Peanut Chikkis in Mid Day Meals for Students

The Karnataka government has made a surprising decision to stop providing peanut chikkis in the mid-day meal scheme for school students. Instead, bananas and eggs will be offered. The state has been giving peanut chikkis, made with peanuts, jaggery, and bananas, to children who do not eat eggs since 2021.

However, over the last few years, complaints from parents about the quality of the peanut chikkis began to surface. Many raised concerns about the chikkis being expired and the potential health risks of consuming them. In response, the government conducted tests on the chikkis collected from schools. These tests revealed that the chikkis contained high levels of sugar and harmful fats, which could negatively affect the students' health. As a result, the Deputy Commissioner of Primary Education in Dharwad announced that peanut chikkis would no longer be distributed.

Instead, the government will provide bananas or eggs. Public health expert Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, however, suggested that roasted peanuts, which are healthier, should replace the peanut chikkis. Roasted peanuts, she pointed out, offer a high protein and fat content, along with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a better choice compared to bananas.

Despite the change, surveys show that only 30% of the 55 lakh students in Karnataka prefer bananas or chikkis, while the majority (70%) prefer eggs in their meals.