Champions Trophy: India will feel Bumrah's absence 'very strongly', says Dhawan

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan opines that Rohit Sharma-led side will "very strong" miss the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bumrah was ruled out of the eight-team spectacle due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana was named his replacement in India's squad.

"It is a great feeling to have the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy back. I remember when I played in it for the first time in 2013, and I loved it, and there is already a buzz around this tournament," ICC quoted Dhawan as saying.

"There is so much speculation and a lot of predictions, which is fun, and I can’t look past India. I am quite confident about them, they have a solid team and played very well against England in their recent ODI series.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," he added.

The southpaw said Bumrah is a vital asset for any team in major ICC events due to his unique bowling action and accuracy.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this."

However, Dhawan expressed faith in Harshit to have a breakout tournament in Dubai after making his white-ball debuts against England in the recently concluded series. He grabbed nine scalps in four matches including three ODIs.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting – keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament. I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real x-factor for India," the former batter said.

The 39-year-old is pleased with the form of Indian batters including captain Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament," Dhawan said.

"Rohit Sharma has found form, Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping.

"India did very well in the last Champions Trophy, but sadly ended up on the losing side in the final. But we played amazing cricket. There will be some amazing memories of that with the squad they know what they can do," the former opener added.

India will begin their tournament with a clash against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium on February 20.

