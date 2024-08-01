PM Modi monitoring situation in Himachal after heavy rains, cloudburst

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of heavy rains and a cloudburst, sources said on Thursday.

He has asked officials to ensure all possible assistance to the affected as relief operations are underway.

Two bodies were recovered and over 50 people went missing due to multiple cloudbursts in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts.

“Two additional battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed by the Centre for the relief and the rescue operations,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu told the media in Shimla.

After chairing a high-level meeting to review the rescue and relief operations, the Chief Minister said Rampur tehsil in Shimla, Padhar tehsil in Mandi and Jaon in Nirmand village of Kullu were the worst hit.

The Army and the Air Force have been requested to remain on high alert to handle any exigency as the Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall would continue for the next 36 hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Sukhu to assess the situation following the cloudbursts that caused significant disruption in the Samej Khad area in Rampur in Shimla District.

The Home Minister has assured the Chief Minister of the Centre’s assistance and the support of the NDRF.

The Chief Minister, who is visiting disaster-hit areas, said two bodies were recovered and teams of NDRF, SDRF, police, Home Guard and fire services have been engaged in relief, search and rescue operations.

Union Minister and BJP Chief J.P. Nadda also spoke to the Chief Minister and assured all possible help from the Central government.

Nadda also spoke to former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and directed all BJP workers to engage in relief operations.

