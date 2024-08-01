Neha Sharma remembers Sidharth Shukla as their music video clocks 4 yrs

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma took a stroll down the memory lane as she remembered the late actor Sidharth Shukla on the fourth anniversary of their romantic track ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neha, who has 21 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a video, wherein there are behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the song.

The song is sung by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar.

She captioned it: “My god… it’s been 4 years”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Sidharth, who has been a part of shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’, ‘Love U Zindagi’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, passed away on September 2, 2021 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

He was the winner of reality shows like ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

On the other hand, Neha has featured in movies like ‘Crook’, ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

She was recently seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’.

The diva also starred in crime thriller web show ‘36 Days’ created for SonyLIV, by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios.

It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Neha has also been a part of other music videos like ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Galib’, ‘Lambo Car’, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, and ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’.

