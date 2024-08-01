Myanmar to aid flood-affected paddy farmers

Yangon, Aug 1 (IANS) The Myanmar Rice Producers and Planters Association (MRPPA) recently announced that it will provide agricultural inputs to help monsoon paddy farmers impacted by heavy rain, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in farm areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some farm areas have managed to reduce flooding, while some cannot prevent flooding and damage, the report said.

In response, MRPPA will supply inputs, including pedigree crops and fertilisers, to affected farmers, it added.

MRPPA also urged affiliated associations and members to support agricultural inputs in those farmlands affected by rain to manage crop recovery and minimise yield loss, the report said.

Myanmar Rice Federation also declared support for agricultural inputs to flood-hit farmlands on July 26 to mitigate yield loss, it added.

