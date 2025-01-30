Rekhachithram OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Online?

The much-anticipated Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram premiered in theaters on January 9, 2025. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko and penned by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, the film is jointly produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media. The star-studded cast features Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, supported by a stellar ensemble including Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, and Indrans.

Production Timeline and Crew

The filming of Rekhachithram commenced on May 3, 2024, and concluded by July 15, 2024. The official title was unveiled on August 13, 2024, heightening anticipation for this suspenseful drama. The film boasts an impressive technical team, with Mujeeb Majeed composing the music, Appu Prabhakar handling cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed in charge of editing.

OTT Release Update

A recent report from OTT Play suggests that Rekhachithram has secured its digital streaming rights with Sony Liv. However, an official confirmation from Sony Liv is still awaited. While Malayalam films typically land on OTT platforms about 45 days after their theatrical debut, some releases arrive earlier. Based on speculation, Rekhachithram may become available for streaming in the last week of February or the first week of March 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding its digital premiere.

Plot Overview

Set in Malakkappara, the film follows Vivek, who takes charge as the Station House Officer (SHO) and delves into the suicide case of Rajendran. Before his death, Rajendran confessed to a crime he had committed years ago, leading the investigation toward a chilling mystery—the unexplained disappearance of a young girl from the filming location of Kathodu Kathoram.