Rekhachithram, L2:Empuraan, and More: Malayalam Movies to Look Forward to in March 2025

Malayalam cinema had a good start to the year 2025. With Rekhachithram, the industry witnessed a blockbuster while movies like Ponman, and Officer on Duty have also shown good Returns on Investments. Even though there have been releases that incurred losses, March is all set to be big for the industry that prioritizes good content and storytelling over-delivering loud, masala cinema.

Even though February had a big star release like "Dominic and the Ladies Purse", the film didn't manage to live up to the audience's expectations. Gautavm Vasudev Menon's teaming with Mammootty was expected to be huge. While the movie had an interesting premise, it failed to work as a whole and this was what led to the movie tanking at the box office.

Let's take a look at the list of movies that are releasing on screen as well as on OTT this March.

Rekhachithram

It will be huge if Malayalam cinema manages to repeat what it managed to accomplish with Rekhachithram. The movie, directed by Jofin T.Chacko pays a beautiful ode to cinema while unwinding a murder mystery that happened years ago. While the mystery aspect of the movie appeals to fans of Malayalam cinema, the film also pays a beautiful ode to those who love cinema through the character of Anaswara Rajan. Asif Ali played the role of a cop who is determined the solve a murder that happened decades ago and bring the culprits to justice. With multiple layers of mystery and a touch of love for movies, this is one thriller that cinema lovers shouldn't miss. The movie is all set to release on Sony LIV in March.

L2:Empuraan

If things go right with Mohanlal's movie L2:Empuraan, this can put Malayalam cinema on the big stage. The scale, the hype, everything is right for this film. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year for Malayalam cine-lovers. Set to release in multiple languages, the movie is made on a high budget and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to turn this into a huge blockbuster. There is also controversy involved as the Film Chamber is reportedly planning a strike on the same day of the movie release, i.e., March 27. Despite the strike and some resistance coming from the Chamber, this movie will open to huge numbers across the Southern States.

Officer on Duty

Kunchacko Boban is one of the consistent performers in Malayalam cinema who keeps delivering solid content both on OTT and on the big screen. His latest theatrical release, Officer on Duty, starring Priyamani alongside him, is a film that initially started slow but grew big owing to positive word of mouth from audiences. The movie is still doing decently in the state and after ending its theatrical run, it will be released on streaming platform Netflix. The exact date of the movie's OTT release is yet to be revealed.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

In this movie, Vineeth Sreenivasan's character is looking for a bride but struggles to find the right one. The issue with him is that he keeps finding faults with every woman he meets and things take a drastic turn once he realizes the truth about his sexuality. With an interesting concept, the movie stars actresses like Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampy, and Nikhila Vimal in key roles. This film will be released soon on the Malayalam OTT platform, ManoramaMAX.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

It won't be late till Amazon Prime Video announces the release date of this Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial. Starring the legendary Mammotty, the movie was a mixed bag and underperformed at the box office. Mammootty plays a detective who is given the small task of finding the owner of a ladies' purse. What started as a simple mystery ends up unveiling harsh truths and Gautham Vasudev Menon must be lauded for handling a complicated subject with ease yet maintaining mystery at the same time. The movie will soon be streamed on Prime Video.