From Ponman to Oru Jaathi Jaathakam: Must-Watch Malayalam OTT Releases March 14 to March 17

Malayalam cinema has had a great start to 2025 with the blockbuster success of Asif Ali-starrer Rekhachithram. The movie is what Malayalam cinema is known for, and the audiences have lapped it up. Even the makers didn't expect the movie to turn into this epic blockbuster. The Mammootty factor in the film worked big time, and it is one of the many reasons for the makers to have made big money out of the product.

Similarly, Basil Joseph's starred Ponman also turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers, and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's OTT release.

Ponman

The movie is available to stream for users of JioHotstar from the 14th of March. The story follows PP Ajesh, a jewelry sales agent with an unusual business. He lends gold to brides' families, expecting repayment through wedding gifts and cash. Trouble arises when family returns less than half. In an attempt to restore gold, Ajesh faces obstacles, and how he overcomes them forms the rest of the tale.

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam

Vineeth Sreenivasan's Oru Jaathi Jaathakam streams on ManoramaMAX from March 14. 30-year-old Jayesh struggles to find a bride due to his rigid mindset and unrealistic expectations. Add to this his family's suspicions about his sexuality. This adds more drama to the narrative, and it makes for an interesting watch.

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

Directed by Sharan Venugopal, Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about three brothers who went their own ways owing to differences and how they were forced to get back to their homes due to their mother, who is on the deathbed. The film is generating interesting responses from the audiences already.

Thrayam

This movie is already available for streaming on Prime Video, and it follows events that unfold in a single night with multiple interconnected stories. A gang that secretly blackmails women and a honeytrapper deceives two friends. With such unconventional tropes, the movie explores deception and fate perfectly.