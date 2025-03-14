Ahmedabad Police rescue 18 children from begging gangs, human traffickers

Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) In a crackdown on begging activities, the She Teams of the city police rescued 18 children from street begging gangs and potential human traffickers. The three-day operation aimed to identify whether the children were victims of trafficking, drug abuse, or coercion.

She Teams from all police stations in Ahmedabad patrolled various areas, rescuing the minors and initiating legal action under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, against those who forced them into begging.

The rescued children were provided with immediate medical care.

The Gujarat Home Department has taken charge of the children’s rehabilitation.

In collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), a dedicated She Team will ensure the children receive proper education, nutrition, and healthcare support.

In recent years, Gujarat has witnessed several significant operations targeting child begging and human trafficking.

Organisations such as Childline India and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) have been instrumental in these efforts.

Childline India, operating the 1098 helpline, has been pivotal in rescuing children in distress across the nation, including Gujarat.

Their services extend to over 602 districts, with a presence in major railway stations and bus terminals, facilitating immediate assistance to vulnerable children.

Similarly, BBA, founded by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, has been active in Gujarat, focusing on eradicating child labour and trafficking.

Their initiatives have led to the rescue and rehabilitation of numerous children, emphasising the importance of education and reintegration into society.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist.

The state's rapid industrialisation has inadvertently contributed to an increase in child labour and trafficking cases, as families migrate in search of better opportunities, making children vulnerable to exploitation.

To counter this, Gujarat has strengthened its legal framework and enforcement mechanisms. Regular raids on establishments employing child labor, awareness campaigns, and community engagement programs have been implemented to curb these practices.

Additionally, the state has focused on enhancing educational infrastructure and accessibility to ensure children remain in schools, reducing their vulnerability to exploitation.

