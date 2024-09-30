NBK back with Bang : Unstoppable with NBK Returns with Season 3,

Unstoppable with NBK Season 3: Dulquer Salmaan to Open Up on Lucky Bhaskar

Get ready for another exciting season of Unstoppable with NBK, the popular Telugu talk show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. After two successful seasons, the show is gearing up for its third installment, and Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is set to be the first guest.

A Rare Conversation

Known for being reserved about his films and personal life, Dulquer's appearance on Balayya's show promises to reveal a different side of the actor. The episode, currently being shot, will be released as a special Dussehra treat for fans.

Lucky Bhaskar Promotions

Dulquer will be joined by Lucky Bhaskar's director, Venky Atluri, and producer, Suryadevara Nagavamshi, to promote their upcoming film. With Nagavamshi's candid nature, expect surprising revelations and entertaining conversations.

Unstoppable with NBK: A Legacy of Candid Conversations

Previous seasons have seen Balakrishna engage in captivating conversations with prominent personalities like Chandra Babu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas. Season 3 promises to maintain the same energy and enthusiasm.

Dussehra Special

Mark your calendars for this special episode, releasing during the Dussehra festival. Don't miss Dulquer Salmaan's rare conversation with Balakrishna, only on Unstoppable with NBK.

Stay Tuned!

Unstoppable with NBK Season 3 is set to kick off with a bang. Get ready for more laughter, insights, and surprises with Balakrishna at the helm.

Also read: Jani Master Bail Petition Hearing Postponed to October 7