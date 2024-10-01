Rajinikanth Admitted to Hospital

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (73) was admitted to a private Hospital in Chennai late Monday night. He is scheduled to undergo several medical tests on Tuesday, October 1, as part of an elective procedure. Reports suggest that cardiac-related tests will be conducted. However, doctors have confirmed that his health is stable, and a health bulletin is expected soon. Rajinikanth's wife, Latha, reassured fans that there is no cause for concern, stating it’s just a routine checkup.

Also read: Jani Master Bail Petition Hearing Postponed to October 7

After the success of his film Jailer, Rajinikanth has been busy with a string of projects. His next film, Vettaiyan, directed by Gnanavel Raja, is set to release on October 10. He recently completed a shooting schedule for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and returned to Chennai. News of his health has worried fans, but there is no need for alarm. It’s also worth noting that Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore nearly a decade ago.

Also read: NBK back with Bang : Unstoppable with NBK Returns with Season 3