Jani Master Bail Petition Hearing Postponed to October 7

Choreographer Jani Master has been arrested following serious allegations of sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complaint, filed by a former assistant choreographer, accuses Jani of sexually harassing her when she was a minor. His bail petition, initially filed after the arrest, has now been postponed.

The special Fast Track POCSO court has postponed the hearing for Jani Master bail to October 7. Police officials have already interrogated Jani Master, uncovering critical details related to the case.

The complainant alleges that Jani Master assaulted her on multiple occasions, with the first incident reportedly taking place at a hotel in Mumbai. She further claims that he threatened to harm her career in the film industry if she resisted his advances.

Ironically, Jani Master was recently honored with a National Film Award for his choreography of the song "Megham Karigese" from the film Thiru.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Vishnupriya vs Nikhil