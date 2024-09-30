Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Vishnupriya vs Nikhil

Bigg Boss Telugu: Vishnupriya, Nikhil Engage in Verbal Spat; Aditya Burns Nainika's Photo

The Bigg Boss Telugu house is witnessing high-voltage drama as contestants engage in intense arguments and verbal spats. In the latest promo, Vishnupriya and Nikhil are seen locking horns over their differences.

Vishnupriya vs Nikhil

Nikhil nominated Vishnupriya for eviction, citing her behavior towards him. Vishnupriya retaliated, saying Nikhil was being hypocritical and that she wouldn't care even if he nominated her.

Aditya Burns Nainika's Photo

In a shocking move, Aditya burned Nainika's photo in the fire pit, signaling the end of their friendship. This came after Aditya nominated Nainika for eviction.

Mani vs Nikhil

Nikhil also nominated Mani, stating that he was untrustworthy. Mani countered, saying Nikhil was acting out of spite.

Housemates at Loggerheads

The nominations have created tension among the contestants, with alliances being formed and broken. The housemates are now focused on survival, and the game is getting intense.

Nagarjuna's Warning

Host Nagarjuna had earlier warned Vishnupriya about her behavior, advising her to be mindful of her words. Vishnupriya's verbal spat with Nikhil has sparked controversy, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Eviction Fear

With nominations out, the contestants are anxious about their fate. Who will be evicted next? The suspense continues.

