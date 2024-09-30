Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nikhil is My Brother say's Sonia

Bigg Boss Buzz: Sonia Akula's Game Exposed,

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Buzz witnessed the elimination of Sonia Akula, a contestant who had been making waves inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Host Arjun Ambati grilled Sonia during her exit interview, bringing to light her strategies and relationships within the house.

Sonia's Relationships Inside the House

Arjun questioned Sonia about her close bonds with Abhay, Nikhil, and Prithvi. Sonia described Nikhil as an elder brother figure, sharing his thoughts and feelings with her. However, Arjun pointed out that Sonia's actions seemed contradictory to her words.

Accusations of Deception

Arjun accused Sonia of using Prithvi to further her game, implying she was playing from behind the scenes. Sonia defended herself, claiming innocence and accusing others of playing the game more cunningly. However, Arjun countered that Sonia's actions were calculated and manipulative.

"Master of Deception"

Arjun labeled Sonia the "master of deception," implying she pretended to be innocent while manipulating others. Sonia maintained her composure, saying she would see how long Nikhil and Prithvi will last in the game.

Gameplay Exposed

The interview exposed Sonia's gameplay, revealing her strategies and intentions. Arjun's questioning brought to light Sonia's:

1. Manipulation of Prithvi to gain advantage.

2. Contradictory actions and words.

3. Calculated moves to eliminate competitors.

Impact on the Game

Sonia's departure has significant implications for the remaining contestants. Her alliances and rivalries will likely shift, and new power dynamics will emerge.

