South Korea to launch Strategic Command amid North Korean threats

Seoul, Sep 30 (IANS) South Korea will establish a new military command this week that will serve as an overarching organ for its key weapons systems to deter evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The South Korean Strategic Command will be launched on Tuesday amid growing concerns over Pyongyang's continued push to advance its weapons programs, recently highlighted by its latest disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility, Yonhap news agency reported.

The command will be tasked to counter such threats by overseeing operations of major weapons systems, such as Hyunmoo ballistic missiles, F-35 stealth fighters and submarines capable of firing ballistic missiles. South Korea first announced plans to create the unit in 2022.

"The establishment of the Strategic Command is our military's strong resolve to actively realise peace through strength with a powerful defence force," Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun was quoted as saying at a ceremony marking the unit's launch earlier in the day.

"If North Korea uses nukes, (it) will face the end of its regime based on the overwhelming strength of the South Korea-US alliance."

The command is expected to serve as a counterpart to the US Strategic Command, overseeing America's nuclear arsenal, to discuss coordination for combined operations that involve US strategic assets and conventional South Korean weapons systems.

The two countries have sought to integrate their military capabilities under the bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats.

The unit, which will be headed by Air Force Lt. Gen. Jin Young-sung, will officially launch on Tuesday when the country celebrates Armed Forces Day.

