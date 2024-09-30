In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 8 Telugu has witnessed its first elimination, with Sonia bidding goodbye to the show. Social media is abuzz with celebrations, but the real surprise lies ahead. Host Nagarjuna has announced a double elimination for the 6th week, leaving contestants and viewers on edge.

The decision to introduce a double elimination comes amidst concerns that the current season lacks engaging content. Compared to the previous season, Bigg Boss 8 Telugu has struggled to captivate audiences. Desperate measures are being taken to revive viewer interest.

This week's nominations have been revealed, with Vishnupriya, Nainika, Aditya Om, Manikantha, Nabeel, and Nikhil facing the axe. Aditya and Nainika, with their substantial fan bases, are likely to receive significant votes. However, one of them may be eliminated mid-week.

Speculation suggests that another contestant will follow suit over the weekend. The double elimination strategy aims to create suspense and inject fresh energy into the show.

Wild Card Entries to Shake Up the House

As Dussehra approaches, rumors of wild card entries are circulating. Names like Nukka Avinash, Hariteja, Rohini, Nayani Pavani, and Gautham Krishna are being tossed around. Additionally, anchor Ravi might join the list. These new entrants will undoubtedly bring excitement and unpredictability to the show.

Will the Double Elimination Strategy Work?

With five weeks remaining, Bigg Boss 8 Telugu's fate hangs in the balance. Will the double elimination twist and wild card entries revitalize viewer interest? Only time will tell.

