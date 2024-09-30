Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta and Seetha's Fiery Word War 

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Fiery Nominations Set the Stage for Drama

The Bigg Boss 8 Telugu house has entered its fifth week, and tensions are running high. Monday's episode brought the usual nomination process, but with a dramatic twist - contestants had to burn the photos of their nominated peers.

Manikantha in the Crosshairs

Manikantha found himself at the center of controversy once again, with multiple contestants targeting him. Sita provoked Mani, leaving him frustrated. The nominations highlighted the growing rifts within the house.

Nominations Highlights

Manikantha nominated Nainika for not playing well.

Yashmi faced nominations again.

Nainika and Nabeel nominated each other.

Sita and Manikantha engaged in a heated exchange.

Sita and Manikantha's Confrontation

The tension between Sita and Manikantha boiled over during nominations. Mani became silent when reminded of past mistakes, and Sita imitated him, fueling his anger. Their bold exchange showcased the depth of their rivalry.

Bold Exchange

When Manikantha advised Sita to change her body language, she retorted, "This is my body language, and I'll do it anyway."

Nominated Contestants Revealed

This week's nominations list includes:

Vishnupriya

Nainika

Aditya

Nabeel

Manikantha

Nikhil

Mid-Week Elimination Twist

Host Nagarjuna announced a surprise mid-week elimination, adding an extra layer of tension to the competition.

