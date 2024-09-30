Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Spectacular Shivaratri Song With 1000 Artists

Naga Chaitanya’s most-awaited Pan India film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is based on real-life events that took place in the village of D. Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Although these are true incidents, the circumstances, emotions, and situations that occurred between the two lovers in their lives were so gripping and captivating, and are more thrilling than even a fictional tale.

As part of this endeavour, the makers incorporated a significant aspect of Srikakulam's rich heritage: the ancient Shiva temple of Sri Mukhalingam. The temple hosts the grand festival of Maha Shivaratri, celebrated with immense devotion, tradition, and grandeur.

Also read: Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Mid Week Elimination, will Pruthvi get eliminated ?

Inspired by this, the team planned a spectacular and never-before-seen kind of Shivaratri song for the movie. The song was filmed on a grand scale, with elaborate settings and high production values, to make the celebration of Shivaratri feel awe-inspiring and resonate with all age groups.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed a timeless song that is sure to become a classic, while Sekhar Master directed the choreography, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, alongside thousands of dancers. This Shivaratri song with its unique and powerful presentation is going to become one of the most special songs in Naga Chaitanya's career. The entire team is eagerly waiting to bring this spectacular Shivaratri song to the audience.

The makers released a couple of posters from the song shoot. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi appear in traditional wear and dance alongside dancers. In the background, a massive Lord Shiva idol showcases the grandeur of the making. The posters indeed highlight the scale and opulence of the production.

The movie also boasts a notable crew, with National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music, Shamdat handling the cinematography, and National-award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor. Srinagendra Tangala heads the art department.

The movie Thandel will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Also read: SBI's Good News! New Plans for Depositors