Tusshar Kapoor reveals his Facebook accounts have been compromised

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, who was recently seen in the streaming crime-drama series ‘Dus June Kii Raat’, has shared that his Facebook accounts have been hacked.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a statement pertaining to the hacking of two of his Facebook accounts.

He penned a long note as he spoke about the further course of action. He wrote, “ Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts”.

He further mentioned, “We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support”.

Fans took to the comments section of his Instagram, and hoped for the resolution of the problem.

One fan wrote, “I hope the problem will solve soon (sic)”.

Another wrote, “The cyber cell is adept at resolving such issues. Hang in there”.

With the advent of 5G, the issues of account hacking, cyber-linked financial frauds have witnessed a spike.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal fell victim to a cyber attack when his X, formerly Twitter account was hacked. The actor alerted his fans of a cyber fraud on his X account as he took to his Instagram, like Tusshar, and notified his followers of the cyber attack.

He wrote, “Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar will be next seen in the multi-starrer movie ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

