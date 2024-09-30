Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sonia eliminated , Nikhil's Breakdown

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sonia Eliminated, Manikantha Heads to Jail Amidst Emotional Goodbyes

The highly anticipated elimination episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu has finally arrived, and Sonia has bid an emotional farewell to the show. As she exited the house, Nikhil couldn't hold back his tears, showcasing the strong bond they shared.

Before leaving, Sonia shared her honest opinions on her fellow contestants. She predicted her elimination earlier in the week, citing the house's misunderstanding of her nature. Nag attempted to console her as she struggled to hold back tears.

The episode featured a fun game, "Mike Ankitam," where contestants drew slips of paper and dedicated sentences to each other, followed by a slap. Sonia labeled Manikantha as "toxic" in the house, while Nainika received a loudspeaker tag.

The power of elimination rested with Yashmi, and the contestants' opinions were divided. Prithvi called Manikantha manipulative, while Nikhil stated he lacks aim. Manikantha retaliated, calling Nikhil biased.

As the episode progressed, Nag saved Prerna and Aditya, leaving Sonia and Manikantha as the final nominees. Despite the contestants' majority support for Manikantha, Sonia received fewer votes, leading to her elimination.

In an emotional exit interview, Sonia expressed feeling unliked due to her straightforward nature. She emphasized her inability to change for anyone and her genuine advice to Nikhil and Prithvi.

Sonia also shared her thoughts on her fellow contestants, labeling Vishnupriya as "Pulihora," Sita as "cockroach-like," Prerna as "Avacaya," and Nabeel as a "soft boy." Prithvi described Nikhil as essential to the house, like rice.

The episode concluded with Nag announcing a midweek elimination twist, hinting at wild card entries next Sunday, October 5. Speculation suggests Sonia may make a re-entry alongside the new contestants.

Also read: APAAR ID Card: Register before last date!